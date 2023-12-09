Saturday's contest at McKale Center has the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) taking on the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at 3:15 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-68 win, as our model heavily favors Arizona.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 78, Wisconsin 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.0)

Arizona (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Arizona is 7-0-0 against the spread this season compared to Wisconsin's 5-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 2-5-0 and the Badgers are 3-6-0.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +216 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.8 points per game. They're putting up 93.4 points per game to rank third in college basketball and are allowing 62.6 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball.

Arizona ranks first in the country at 42.7 rebounds per game. That's 17.7 more than the 25 its opponents average.

Arizona connects on 8 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 37.8% from deep while its opponents hit 31.5% from long range.

The Wildcats' 109 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 12th in college basketball, and the 73 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Arizona has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.2 turnovers per game, committing 13.4 (288th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.6 (28th in college basketball).

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +94 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.6 points per game (212th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (30th in college basketball).

Wisconsin ranks 230th in the country at 32.1 rebounds per game. That's eight more than the 24.1 its opponents average.

Wisconsin knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Wisconsin has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (46th in college basketball), 3.3 fewer than the 13.1 it forces (109th in college basketball).

