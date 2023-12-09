Arizona vs. Wisconsin: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) take a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), winners of six straight. The Wildcats are favorites (-8.5) in the contest, which starts at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arizona
|-8.5
|145.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona Betting Records & Stats
- Arizona's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points five times.
- The average total in Arizona's contests this year is 156, 10.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Wildcats' ATS record is 7-0-0 this season.
- Arizona has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.
- The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona
|5
|71.4%
|93.4
|167
|62.6
|125.7
|157.4
|Wisconsin
|3
|33.3%
|73.6
|167
|63.1
|125.7
|135.3
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Arizona Insights & Trends
- The Wildcats record 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers allow.
- Arizona is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona
|7-0-0
|5-0
|2-5-0
|Wisconsin
|5-4-0
|0-0
|3-6-0
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona
|Wisconsin
|15-2
|Home Record
|11-6
|6-4
|Away Record
|6-6
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|85.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.5
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.3
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-9-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.