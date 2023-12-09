The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) take a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup with the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), winners of six straight. The Wildcats are favorites (-9.5) in the contest, which begins at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5 points.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -9.5 143.5

Arizona vs Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats' ATS record is 7-0-0 this season.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

Wisconsin is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Badgers have played as an underdog of +340 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 5 71.4% 93.4 167 62.6 125.7 157.4 Wisconsin 3 33.3% 73.6 167 63.1 125.7 135.3

Additional Arizona vs Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The 93.4 points per game the Wildcats score are 30.3 more points than the Badgers allow (63.1).

When Arizona scores more than 63.1 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Badgers average 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (62.6).

Wisconsin is 5-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 7-0-0 5-0 2-5-0 Wisconsin 5-4-0 0-0 3-6-0

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Wisconsin 15-2 Home Record 11-6 6-4 Away Record 6-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

