The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the San Diego Toreros (6-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona State vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona State Stats Insights

  • The Sun Devils make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Toreros have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Arizona State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros sit at 212th.
  • The 68.4 points per game the Sun Devils record are the same as the Toreros give up.
  • Arizona State has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona State posted 71.1 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.
  • At home, the Sun Devils ceded 6.4 fewer points per game (65.0) than when playing on the road (71.4).
  • When playing at home, Arizona State sunk 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than on the road (7.7). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 SMU W 76-74 Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena
12/20/2023 Northwestern - Footprint Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.