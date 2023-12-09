The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the San Diego Toreros (6-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Arizona State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Toreros have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Arizona State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 201st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros sit at 212th.

The 68.4 points per game the Sun Devils record are the same as the Toreros give up.

Arizona State has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State posted 71.1 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.

At home, the Sun Devils ceded 6.4 fewer points per game (65.0) than when playing on the road (71.4).

When playing at home, Arizona State sunk 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than on the road (7.7). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

