Saturday's game that pits the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) against the San Diego Toreros (6-4) at Jenny Craig Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona State. Tipoff is at 10:30 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Arizona State vs. San Diego Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Arizona State vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 74, San Diego 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. San Diego

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-6.8)

Arizona State (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

San Diego is 2-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Arizona State's 3-5-0 ATS record. The Toreros are 5-3-0 and the Sun Devils are 3-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils have a +15 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 68.4 points per game, 304th in college basketball, and are allowing 66.5 per contest to rank 78th in college basketball.

Arizona State records 33.6 rebounds per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 40.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.7 boards per game.

Arizona State hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball) while shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc (325th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.0 per game at 27.2%.

Arizona State has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball), 4.0 fewer than the 14.4 it forces (60th in college basketball).

