Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yuma County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Yuma County, Arizona and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yuma County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gila Ridge High School at Westview High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cibola High School at Mountain Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.