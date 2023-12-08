The Phoenix Suns (12-9) and the Sacramento Kings (11-8) are set to play on Friday at Footprint Center, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Kevin Durant is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on AZFamily and NBCS-CA.

How to Watch Suns vs. Kings

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, NBCS-CA

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns fell to the Lakers on Tuesday, 106-103. Durant scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed four assists and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 31 7 4 0 1 4 Devin Booker 21 11 6 1 1 1 Grayson Allen 21 2 2 2 1 4

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Durant averages 31.0 points, 6.5 boards and 5.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers for the season are 11.7 points, 9.1 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field.

Devin Booker averages 27.3 points, 6.3 boards and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 40.7% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Eric Gordon averages 14.3 points, 2.2 boards and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 23.4 5.6 7.2 0.8 0.6 1.4 Kevin Durant 25.8 4.6 5.6 0.5 1.0 2.4 Jusuf Nurkic 14.1 9.4 3.1 0.8 1.7 0.5 Eric Gordon 13.5 2.1 2.7 1.1 0.7 3.1 Grayson Allen 9.8 3.0 2.4 0.8 0.3 1.4

