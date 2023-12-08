Player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Jusuf Nurkic and others are available when the Sacramento Kings visit the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Friday (at 9:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and NBCS-CA

AZFamily and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -102)

Nurkic's 11.7 points per game are 2.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 9.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (10.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -141) 8.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +110)

Friday's over/under for Devin Booker is 32.5 points. That is 5.2 more than his season average of 27.3.

He has pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Booker has averaged 8.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (8.5).

Booker has averaged 2.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Eric Gordon Props

PTS 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 14.3 points Eric Gordon scores per game are 3.2 less than his prop total on Friday (17.5).

He has connected on 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +118)

Friday's points prop bet for Sabonis is 18.5 points. That's 0.5 fewer than his season average of 19.0.

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (11.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -141) 8.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 29.5-point over/under set for De'Aaron Fox on Friday is 0.8 less than his scoring average on the season (30.3).

His per-game rebounding average of 4.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Fox has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Friday's over/under (6.5).

He drains 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

