Pacific Division foes meet when the Sacramento Kings (11-8) visit the Phoenix Suns (12-9) at Footprint Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The Suns are 1.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The point total in the matchup is set at 234.5.

Suns vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 234.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played six games this season that finished with a point total higher than 234.5 points.

The average total for Phoenix's games this season is 228.4 points, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this year, Phoenix has put together a 10-11-0 record against the spread.

The Suns have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win two times (40%) in those contests.

This season, Phoenix has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

Suns vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 13 68.4% 116.5 232 117.3 230.2 232.7 Suns 6 28.6% 115.5 232 112.9 230.2 226.4

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Seven of the Suns' last 10 games have gone over the total.

This season, Phoenix is 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

The Suns' 115.5 points per game are just 1.8 fewer points than the 117.3 the Kings allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when it scores more than 117.3 points.

Suns vs. Kings Betting Splits

Suns and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 10-11 4-3 14-7 Kings 10-9 5-8 11-8

Suns vs. Kings Point Insights

Suns Kings 115.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 5-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-5 7-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 117.3 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 10-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-1 10-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-2

