Suns vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 8
The Sacramento Kings (11-8) travel in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (12-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this season.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Suns vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and NBCS-CA
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kings (-1.5)
|232.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Kings (-1.5)
|232.5
|-118
|+100
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns vs Kings Additional Info
Suns vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Kings have a -14 scoring differential, putting up 116.5 points per game (ninth in the league) and allowing 117.3 (22nd in the NBA).
- The Suns outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 115.5 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 112.9 per outing, 15th in NBA) and have a +55 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 232 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams allow 230.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- Phoenix has covered 10 times in 21 matchups with a spread this year.
Suns and Kings NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+650
|+275
|-
|Kings
|+4000
|+2000
|-
