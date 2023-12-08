If you live in Pima County, Arizona and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

San Miguel High School at Tanque Verde High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8

7:00 PM AZT on December 8 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Conference: South 3A

South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Salpointe Catholic High School at Sahuaro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8

7:00 PM AZT on December 8 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ Conference: Kino

Kino How to Stream: Watch Here

Buena High School at Marana High School