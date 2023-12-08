Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Maricopa County, Arizona? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gila Ridge High School at Westview High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Canyon High School at Paradise Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arete Preparatory Academy at Lincoln Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Casteel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Desert Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corona del Sol High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canyon View High School at Buckeye Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden High School at Valley Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gilbert High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cibola High School at Mountain Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Pointe High School at Basha High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Mountain High School at Chandler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wickenburg High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.