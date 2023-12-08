The Sacramento Kings (11-8) hit the road in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (12-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Kings are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and NBCS-CA

AZFamily and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Kings 114

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 1.5)

Suns (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-3.4)

Suns (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.1

The Kings (10-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.6% of the time, five% more often than the Suns (10-11-0) this season.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 38.5% of the time. That's less often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (57.1%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Sacramento does it in fewer games (57.9% of the time) than Phoenix (66.7%).

The Kings have a .538 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-6) this season, higher than the .400 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Suns Performance Insights

Offensively the Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA (115.5 points per game). On defense they are 16th (112.9 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Phoenix is 15th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game). It is third-best in rebounds conceded (41.1 per game).

The Suns are 13th in the league in assists (26.0 per game) in 2023-24.

Phoenix commits 14.5 turnovers per game and force 12.0 per game, ranking 24th and 25th, respectively, in the league.

The Suns are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.3 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

