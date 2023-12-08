Jusuf Nurkic and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be matching up versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nurkic, in his last game (December 5 loss against the Lakers), put up three points, eight rebounds and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Nurkic's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.7 14.1 Rebounds 10.5 9.1 9.4 Assists -- 3.9 3.1 PRA -- 24.7 26.6 PR -- 20.8 23.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Nurkic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jusuf Nurkic Insights vs. the Kings

Nurkic is responsible for attempting 10.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.2 per game.

Nurkic's Suns average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.7 possessions per contest.

The Kings give up 117.3 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

The Kings give up 27.6 assists per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/19/2022 25 8 7 1 0 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.