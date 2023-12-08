Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 106-103 loss to the Lakers, Booker had 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

In this article we will dive into Booker's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 32.5 27.3 Rebounds 5.5 6.3 Assists 8.5 8.2 PRA -- 41.8 PR -- 33.6 3PM 2.5 2.0



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.0 per contest.

He's put up 4.9 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Booker's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 12th in possessions per game with 101.7.

The Kings allow 117.3 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Kings have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Kings have conceded 27.6 per game, 25th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have given up 12 makes per game, ninth in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 33 32 8 5 0 0 0 3/11/2023 38 28 3 8 2 0 4 2/14/2023 29 32 5 2 0 0 2 11/28/2022 41 44 8 4 1 0 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.