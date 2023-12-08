Devin Booker NBA Player Preview vs. the Kings - December 8
Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.
In this article we will dive into Booker's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Kings
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Points
|32.5
|27.3
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.3
|Assists
|8.5
|8.2
|PRA
|--
|41.8
|PR
|--
|33.6
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
Devin Booker Insights vs. the Kings
- This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.0 per contest.
- He's put up 4.9 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Booker's opponents, the Kings, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 12th in possessions per game with 101.7.
- The Kings allow 117.3 points per contest, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Kings have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Kings have conceded 27.6 per game, 25th in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have given up 12 makes per game, ninth in the league.
Devin Booker vs. the Kings
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/24/2023
|33
|32
|8
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3/11/2023
|38
|28
|3
|8
|2
|0
|4
|2/14/2023
|29
|32
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|11/28/2022
|41
|44
|8
|4
|1
|0
|6
