The New England Patriots (2-10) bring a five-game losing streak into a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Patriots

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Steelers vs. Patriots Insights

The Steelers score 16 points per game, 5.2 fewer than the Patriots surrender per matchup (21.2).

New England averages 6.8 fewer points per game (12.3) than Pittsburgh allows (19.1).

The Steelers collect just 15.6 fewer yards per game (294.9), than the Patriots allow per outing (310.5).

New England racks up 290.4 yards per game, 57.9 fewer yards than the 348.3 Pittsburgh allows.

This season, the Steelers rack up 115.3 yards per game on the ground, 26.6 more than the Patriots allow per outing (88.7).

This year New England averages 103.7 yards per game on the ground, 17.3 fewer than Pittsburgh allows (121).

The Steelers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 11 takeaways.

New England has 20 giveaways this season, while Pittsburgh has 20 takeaways.

Steelers Home Performance

At home, the Steelers put up 16.1 points per game and give up 20.1. That's more than they score (16) and give up (19.1) overall.

At home, the Steelers rack up 287.3 yards per game and concede 361.7. That's less than they gain overall (294.9), but more than they allow (348.3).

Pittsburgh accumulates 179.6 passing yards per game at home (equal to its overall average), and concedes 220.6 at home (6.7 less than overall).

The Steelers rack up 107.7 rushing yards per game at home (7.6 less than their overall average), and give up 141.1 at home (20.1 more than overall).

The Steelers convert 34.8% of third downs at home (1.2% lower than their overall average), and give up 42.2% at home (2.2% higher than overall).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Cleveland L 13-10 CBS 11/26/2023 at Cincinnati W 16-10 CBS 12/3/2023 Arizona L 24-10 CBS 12/7/2023 New England - Amazon Prime Video 12/16/2023 at Indianapolis - NFL Network 12/23/2023 Cincinnati - NBC 12/31/2023 at Seattle - FOX

Patriots Away Performance

The Patriots put up 11.8 points per game away from home (0.5 less than their overall average), and concede 22 in away games (0.8 more than overall).

The Patriots' average yards gained (274.2) and conceded (301.2) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 290.4 and 310.5, respectively.

New England's average yards passing on the road (170.8) is lower than its overall average (186.8). But its average yards allowed in away games (224.8) is higher than overall (221.8).

On the road, the Patriots accumulate 103.4 rushing yards per game and give up 76.4. That's less than they gain (103.7) and allow (88.7) overall.

The Patriots' offensive third-down percentage in away games (34.3%) is higher than their overall average (33.1%). Their defensive third-down percentage in road games (37.5%) is lower than overall (38.3%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Indianapolis L 10-6 NFL Network 11/26/2023 at New York L 10-7 FOX 12/3/2023 Los Angeles L 6-0 CBS 12/7/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 12/17/2023 Kansas City - FOX 12/24/2023 at Denver - NFL Network 12/31/2023 at Buffalo - CBS

