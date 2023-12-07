Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinal County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Pinal County, Arizona today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Combs High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School at Patagonia Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Patagonia, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apache Junction High School at Poston Butte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Grande High School at Eastmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.