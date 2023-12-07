There are six games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature Pac-12 squads. That includes the Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the California Golden Bears.

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Utah Utes at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Utes at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 NBC Sports Networks (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) UCSD Tritons at Arizona Wildcats 8:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 - CSU Northridge Matadors at UCLA Bruins 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 Pac-12 Network Gonzaga Bulldogs at California Golden Bears 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Gonzaga Bulldogs at California Golden Bears 10:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 7 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

