The Arizona Coyotes, Nick Bjugstad among them, play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Bjugstad's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Bjugstad has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.

Bjugstad has a goal in six of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 24 games this season, Bjugstad has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Bjugstad has an assist in 10 of 24 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Bjugstad goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bjugstad has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 70 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 24 Games 2 16 Points 0 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

