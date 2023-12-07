Will Michael Kesselring Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 7?
When the Arizona Coyotes play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Michael Kesselring score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Michael Kesselring score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Kesselring stats and insights
- Kesselring is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
- Kesselring has zero points on the power play.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 70 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
