Matias Maccelli will be among those in action Thursday when his Arizona Coyotes face the Philadelphia Flyers at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Maccelli in that upcoming Coyotes-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matias Maccelli vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

Maccelli has averaged 15:51 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

Maccelli has a goal in four of 24 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Maccelli has a point in 15 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Maccelli has had an assist in a game 11 times this season over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Maccelli's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Maccelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 70 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 24 Games 2 17 Points 0 4 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

