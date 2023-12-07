Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona today? We've got the information.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain View High School - Marana at La Joya Community High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salpointe Catholic High School at Mesa High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agua Fria High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Verrado High School at Copper Canyon High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Combs High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basis School Peoria at Sequoia Charter High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis Jesuit High School at Valley Vista High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salpointe Catholic High School at Mesa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Tempe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paradise Valley High School at Shadow Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trevor G. Browne High School at Dobson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Heights Preparatory at North Phoenix Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- Conference: Central 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estrella Foothills High School at Youngker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsdale Prep High School at Tempe Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baboquivari High School at Leading Edge Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chandler High School at Williams Field High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chandler Preparatory Academy at Trivium Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcadia High School at American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alhambra High School at Red Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Higley High School at Corona del Sol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Grande High School at Eastmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Edge High School at Desert Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon Honors High School at Gilbert Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellarmine College Preparatory at Brophy College Preparatory
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Carmichael, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
