Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona today? We've got the information.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mountain View High School - Marana at La Joya Community High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7

4:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Salpointe Catholic High School at Mesa High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7

4:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Fria High School at West Point High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7

4:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Verrado High School at Copper Canyon High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7

4:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Combs High School at Coronado High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7

4:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Basis School Peoria at Sequoia Charter High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM AZT on December 7

5:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Regis Jesuit High School at Valley Vista High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on December 7

6:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Surprise, AZ

Surprise, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Tempe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Paradise Valley High School at Shadow Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Trevor G. Browne High School at Dobson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Heights Preparatory at North Phoenix Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7

7:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Central 1A

Central 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Estrella Foothills High School at Youngker High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Scottsdale Prep High School at Tempe Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Baboquivari High School at Leading Edge Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Chandler High School at Williams Field High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Chandler Preparatory Academy at Trivium Prep Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Arcadia High School at American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7

7:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Alhambra High School at Red Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Higley High School at Corona del Sol High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Tempe, AZ

Tempe, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Grande High School at Eastmark High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 7

7:00 PM MT on December 7 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert Edge High School at Desert Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon Honors High School at Gilbert Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM AZT on December 7

7:30 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellarmine College Preparatory at Brophy College Preparatory