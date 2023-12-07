The Arizona Coyotes, with Lawson Crouse, will be in action Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. Prop bets for Crouse in that upcoming Coyotes-Flyers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Lawson Crouse vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Crouse has averaged 15:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Crouse has scored a goal in nine of 23 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Crouse has a point in 12 games this year (out of 23), including multiple points three times.

In four of 23 games this year, Crouse has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Crouse's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Crouse has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Crouse Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 70 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 23 Games 2 15 Points 0 10 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

