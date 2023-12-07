The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Lawson Crouse light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Crouse stats and insights

  • In nine of 23 games this season, Crouse has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
  • On the power play, Crouse has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • Crouse averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are allowing 70 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:56 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:27 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:42 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:06 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 1 1 0 22:47 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:32 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 17:09 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.