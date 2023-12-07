Will Joshua Brown Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 7?
Will Joshua Brown score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Brown stats and insights
- Brown has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
- Brown has no points on the power play.
- Brown averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers are allowing 70 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Brown recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:50
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:09
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:08
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
