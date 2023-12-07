Jason Zucker and the Arizona Coyotes will be in action on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Looking to wager on Zucker's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jason Zucker vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +333)

Zucker Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Zucker has averaged 14:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Zucker has a goal in five of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zucker has a point in six of 17 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of 17 contests this year, Zucker has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Zucker's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 23.1% of Zucker going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zucker Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 3 7 Points 1 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

