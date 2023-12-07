Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Flyers on December 7, 2023
Player props are available for Clayton Keller and Travis Konecny, among others, when the Arizona Coyotes host the Philadelphia Flyers at Mullett Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coyotes vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Keller has been a top contributor on Arizona this season, with 24 points in 24 games.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Nick Schmaltz has nine goals and 11 assists to total 20 points (0.8 per game).
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|1
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Matias Maccelli has scored four goals and added 13 assists through 24 games for Arizona.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Konecny's 20 points are pivotal for Philadelphia. He has put up 12 goals and eight assists in 25 games.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Penguins
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|3
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Travis Sanheim has totaled 17 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has two goals and 15 assists.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Nov. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
