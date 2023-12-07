The Arizona Coyotes (13-9-2) host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-10-2) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Coyotes have won five straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-110) Flyers (-110) 6 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been favored on the moneyline eight times this season, and have gone 6-2 in those games.

Arizona has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Coyotes have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Arizona's 24 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 14 times.

Coyotes vs Flyers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Flyers Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 80 (11th) Goals 72 (22nd) 68 (10th) Goals Allowed 70 (11th) 22 (5th) Power Play Goals 10 (27th) 16 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Arizona has gone 6-3-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Arizona hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.

The average amount of goals in the Coyotes' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Coyotes are ranked 11th in the NHL with 80 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Coyotes are ranked 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 68 total goals (2.8 per game).

With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.