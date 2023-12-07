Coyotes vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (13-9-2) host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-10-2) at Mullett Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Coyotes have won five straight games.
Coyotes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Coyotes (-110)
|Flyers (-110)
|6
|Coyotes (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been favored on the moneyline eight times this season, and have gone 6-2 in those games.
- Arizona has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Coyotes have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
- Arizona's 24 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 14 times.
Coyotes vs Flyers Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Flyers Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|80 (11th)
|Goals
|72 (22nd)
|68 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|70 (11th)
|22 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (27th)
|16 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (6th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Arizona has gone 6-3-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.
- Arizona hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.
- The average amount of goals in the Coyotes' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are scoring 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Coyotes are ranked 11th in the NHL with 80 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Coyotes are ranked 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 68 total goals (2.8 per game).
- With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the NHL.
