The Arizona Coyotes (13-9-2, on a five-game winning streak) host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-10-2) at Mullett Arena. The game on Thursday, December 7 starts at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 6-3-1 while scoring 33 goals against 25 goals allowed. On 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored six goals (22.2%).

Before watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Coyotes 4, Flyers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-110)

Coyotes (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes vs Flyers Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have finished 3-2-5 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 13-9-2.

Arizona is 4-5-2 (10 points) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Coyotes recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Arizona has finished 2-1-0 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering four points).

The Coyotes have scored three or more goals 17 times, and are 11-4-2 in those games (to register 24 points).

In the 11 games when Arizona has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 6-4-1 to register 13 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is 5-1-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 17 times, and went 8-8-1 (17 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 10th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.88 22nd 10th 2.83 Goals Allowed 2.8 9th 31st 27.2 Shots 32.8 7th 25th 32 Shots Allowed 28 4th 5th 26.83% Power Play % 12.2% 28th 12th 81.18% Penalty Kill % 85.37% 6th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Coyotes vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.