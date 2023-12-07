Thursday's NHL lineup includes an expected close contest between the Arizona Coyotes (13-9-2, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Philadelphia Flyers (13-10-2, -105 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Coyotes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Arizona's 24 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 14 times.

The Coyotes are 6-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Flyers have been the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent in 11, or 55.0%, of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Arizona has put together a 6-2 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

Philadelphia has won 11 of its 20 games when it is the underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.3 3.30 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.30 2.50 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 8-2 3-6-1 6.2 2.40 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.40 2.30 6 20.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-4 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

