Having taken five in a row, the Arizona Coyotes welcome in the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

You can turn on NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Flyers try to take down the Coyotes.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs Flyers Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 68 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The Coyotes' 80 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Coyotes have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 24 8 16 24 13 12 46.2% Nick Schmaltz 24 9 11 20 15 19 47.9% Matias Maccelli 24 4 13 17 18 5 0% Nick Bjugstad 24 6 10 16 7 8 52.2% Lawson Crouse 23 10 5 15 10 6 34.3%

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers give up 2.8 goals per game (70 in total), 11th in the league.

With 72 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Flyers have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) during that stretch.

Flyers Key Players