Heading into a Thursday, December 7 game against the Philadelphia Flyers (13-10-2) at Mullett Arena, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes (13-9-2) will be monitoring nine players on the injury report.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Travis Boyd C Questionable Upper Body Travis Dermott D Questionable Upper Body Sean Durzi D Questionable Lower Body Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Noah Cates LW Out Foot

Coyotes vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes' 80 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (+12) makes the team ninth-best in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers' 72 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.

Philadelphia has conceded 70 total goals this season (2.8 per game), ranking 12th in the NHL.

They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

Coyotes vs. Flyers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-115) Flyers (-105) 6

