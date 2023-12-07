The Arizona Coyotes, Clayton Keller among them, meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for Keller are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Clayton Keller vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Keller Season Stats Insights

Keller's plus-minus this season, in 19:23 per game on the ice, is -7.

Keller has a goal in eight of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Keller has a point in 17 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 24 games this year, Keller has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Keller hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Keller has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Keller Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 70 total goals (2.8 per game) in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 24 Games 2 24 Points 3 8 Goals 3 16 Assists 0

