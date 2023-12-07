Big Sky Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
One game on Thursday's college basketball schedule features a Big Sky team, the matchup between the Portland State Vikings and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.
Big Sky Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Portland State Vikings at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 7
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
