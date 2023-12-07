Arizona vs. UCSD Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 7
Thursday's game that pits the Arizona Wildcats (6-2) versus the UCSD Tritons (3-5) at McKale Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-54 in favor of Arizona, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 7.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Wildcats suffered a 72-53 loss to UNLV.
Arizona vs. UCSD Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
Arizona vs. UCSD Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 77, UCSD 54
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- Against the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Wildcats notched their signature win of the season on November 20, a 61-52 victory.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Arizona is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wildcats are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.
Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins
- 61-52 over South Dakota (No. 97) on November 20
- 68-57 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 146) on November 6
- 90-67 over Memphis (No. 166) on November 18
- 79-66 at home over San Diego (No. 168) on November 14
- 70-54 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 177) on November 12
Arizona Leaders
- Esmery Martinez: 12.4 PTS, 2.5 STL, 46.1 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
- Kailyn Gilbert: 13.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Helena Pueyo: 4.3 PTS, 3.5 STL, 30.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Breya Cunningham: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 66.7 FG%
- Maya Nnaji: 10.6 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats average 69.4 points per game (135th in college basketball) while giving up 61.0 per outing (122nd in college basketball). They have a +67 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.
