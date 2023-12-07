Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Apache County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Apache County, Arizona? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Apache County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ganado High School at Thoreau High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Rehoboth, NM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tohatchi High School at Red Mesa High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 7
- Location: Rehoboth, NM
- How to Stream: Watch Here
