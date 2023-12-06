Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yavapai County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Yavapai County, Arizona, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ash Fork High School at Kingman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcos de Niza High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
