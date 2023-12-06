Panthers vs. Stars Injury Report Today - December 6
Currently, the Florida Panthers (14-8-2) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 PM ET.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Josh Mahura
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Panthers vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers rank 18th in the NHL with 72 goals scored (three per game).
- Its +11 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
Stars Season Insights
- With 78 goals (3.4 per game), the Stars have the NHL's 12th-ranked offense.
- Dallas allows 2.8 goals per game (65 total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.
- They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
Panthers vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-120)
|Stars (+100)
|6
