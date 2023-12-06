The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-3) face the Pacific Tigers (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Arizona vs. Pacific Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 69.0 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 70.6 the Lumberjacks give up to opponents.

Pacific has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.

Northern Arizona has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.0 points.

The Lumberjacks average 69.4 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 67.1 the Tigers allow.

Northern Arizona has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 67.1 points.

When Pacific allows fewer than 69.4 points, it is 4-1.

The Lumberjacks shoot 41.2% from the field, only 1% higher than the Tigers allow defensively.

The Tigers make 42.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% more than the Lumberjacks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Arizona Leaders

Leia Beattie: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

10.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Emily Rodabaugh: 10.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44)

10.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (15-for-44) Sophie Glancey: 11.4 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

11.4 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Grace Beasley: 7.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

7.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.0 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Saniyah Neverson: 5.3 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Schedule