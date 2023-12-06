Wednesday's game between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) squaring off at Teague Center has a projected final score of 72-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 72, Northern Arizona 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-4.6)

Abilene Christian (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.1

Abilene Christian has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Northern Arizona, who is 5-3-0 ATS. The Wildcats have a 6-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Lumberjacks have a record of 1-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks put up 64.0 points per game (344th in college basketball) while allowing 73.5 per contest (236th in college basketball). They have a -76 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

Northern Arizona is 342nd in the nation at 28.1 rebounds per game. That's 5.7 fewer than the 33.8 its opponents average.

Northern Arizona makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) at a 29.5% rate (305th in college basketball), compared to the 5.0 per game its opponents make, at a 25.3% rate.

Northern Arizona has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (296th in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (76th in college basketball).

