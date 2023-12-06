The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) will be trying to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. It will air at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Abilene Christian vs. Northern Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Teague Center in Abilene, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Abilene Christian Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Abilene Christian (-8.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Abilene Christian (-8.5) 139.5 -450 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Betting Trends

Northern Arizona has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Lumberjacks have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Abilene Christian has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.