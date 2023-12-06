How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) hope to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Northern Arizona Stats Insights
- The Lumberjacks have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Northern Arizona is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Lumberjacks rank 327th.
- The Lumberjacks' 64 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 73.8 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 73.8 points, Northern Arizona is 2-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 away.
- In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks allowed 3.2 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than on the road (75.8).
- Northern Arizona made more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (34.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|L 70-61
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ UCSB
|L 70-59
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Pacific
|W 78-58
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/6/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|-
|McDermott Center
|12/16/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.