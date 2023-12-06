The Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-5) hope to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Teague Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points below the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Northern Arizona is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Lumberjacks rank 327th.

The Lumberjacks' 64 points per game are 9.8 fewer points than the 73.8 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Northern Arizona is 2-0.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 away.

In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks allowed 3.2 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than on the road (75.8).

Northern Arizona made more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than away (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than on the road (34.3%).

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule