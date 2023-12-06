High school basketball is happening today in Maricopa County, Arizona, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Horizon High School at Sierra Linda High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 6

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Westview High School at Tolleson Union High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 6

Location: Tolleson, AZ

Tolleson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa

Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 6

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ Conference: East Valley

East Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Peoria High School at Coconino High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6

Location: Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Combs High School at Mesquite High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Metro Tech High School at Agua Fria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6

Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Cruz Valley Union High School at Arete Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcos de Niza High School at Prescott High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6

Location: Prescott, AZ

Prescott, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Glendale High School at Buckeye Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6

Location: Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

San Tan Charter School at Gilbert Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6

Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Tempe High School at Barry Goldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Northland Preparatory Academy at Fountain Hills High School