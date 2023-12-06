Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Maricopa County, Arizona, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horizon High School at Sierra Linda High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westview High School at Tolleson Union High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Tolleson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Conference: East Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peoria High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Combs High School at Mesquite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metro Tech High School at Agua Fria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Cruz Valley Union High School at Arete Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcos de Niza High School at Prescott High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Prescott, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glendale High School at Buckeye Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Tan Charter School at Gilbert Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tempe High School at Barry Goldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northland Preparatory Academy at Fountain Hills High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Fountain Hills, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.