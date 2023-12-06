Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coconino County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Coconino County, Arizona today, we've got you covered below.
Coconino County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Peoria High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sedona Red Rock High School at Kingman Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Kingman, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williams High School at Mogollon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 6
- Location: Heber, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northland Preparatory Academy at Fountain Hills High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM AZT on December 6
- Location: Fountain Hills, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
