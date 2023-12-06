The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

Arizona State vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -1.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Arizona State's seven outings has gone over 142.5 points.

Arizona State has had an average of 132.7 points in its games this season, 9.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Sun Devils' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

Arizona State has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Sun Devils have entered four games this season favored by -135 or more, and won each of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Arizona State.

Arizona State vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 1 14.3% 67.3 141.7 65.4 127.4 139.5 SMU 3 37.5% 74.4 141.7 62 127.4 141.3

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Sun Devils score 5.3 more points per game (67.3) than the Mustangs allow (62).

Arizona State has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when putting up more than 62 points.

Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 3-4-0 3-2 2-5-0 SMU 3-5-0 0-2 1-7-0

Arizona State vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State SMU 10-5 Home Record 7-9 7-6 Away Record 1-10 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.