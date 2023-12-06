The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Arizona State vs. SMU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -3.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Arizona State game has gone over 140.5 points.

The average total in Arizona State's games this season is 132.7, 7.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Sun Devils have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

SMU (3-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 5.4% less often than Arizona State (3-4-0) this season.

Arizona State vs. SMU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 1 14.3% 67.3 141.7 65.4 127.4 139.5 SMU 3 37.5% 74.4 141.7 62 127.4 141.3

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Sun Devils put up 5.3 more points per game (67.3) than the Mustangs give up (62).

Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 62 points.

Arizona State vs. SMU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 3-4-0 1-2 2-5-0 SMU 3-5-0 0-2 1-7-0

Arizona State vs. SMU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State SMU 10-5 Home Record 7-9 7-6 Away Record 1-10 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.1 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

