Arizona State vs. SMU December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The SMU Mustangs (4-2) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)
- Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
SMU Players to Watch
- Collins: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 4.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jose Perez: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alonzo Gaffney: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Neal Jamiya: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kamari Lands: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Arizona State vs. SMU Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arizona State Rank
|Arizona State AVG
|SMU AVG
|SMU Rank
|189th
|71.1
|Points Scored
|70.3
|205th
|117th
|68.0
|Points Allowed
|75.6
|323rd
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|88th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
