The SMU Mustangs (4-2) play the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU Players to Watch

Collins: 11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 4.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 4.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jose Perez: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Alonzo Gaffney: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 1.3 BLK Neal Jamiya: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kamari Lands: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. SMU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG SMU AVG SMU Rank 189th 71.1 Points Scored 70.3 205th 117th 68.0 Points Allowed 75.6 323rd 111th 32.8 Rebounds 31.3 210th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.5 189th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.3 288th 88th 14.3 Assists 13.6 136th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.