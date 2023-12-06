Wednesday's contest between the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) and SMU Mustangs (6-3) squaring off at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 68-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on December 6.

Based on our computer prediction, SMU is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Arizona State. The two teams are expected to go under the 140.5 total.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Arizona State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 68, SMU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. SMU

Pick ATS: SMU (+3.5)



SMU (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (140.5)



Arizona State is 3-4-0 against the spread, while SMU's ATS record this season is 3-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Sun Devils are 2-5-0 and the Mustangs are 1-7-0. The two teams score 141.7 points per game, 1.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game with a +13 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.3 points per game (317th in college basketball) and give up 65.4 per contest (64th in college basketball).

Arizona State falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.2 boards. It is collecting 33.7 rebounds per game (165th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 39.9 per contest.

Arizona State hits 5.6 three-pointers per game (317th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (7.1). It is shooting 28.5% from deep (327th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27%.

The Sun Devils average 84 points per 100 possessions on offense (336th in college basketball), and give up 81.7 points per 100 possessions (35th in college basketball).

Arizona State has committed 3.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.7 (96th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (66th in college basketball).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs are outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game, with a +112 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.4 points per game (189th in college basketball) and allow 62 per outing (22nd in college basketball).

The 34.8 rebounds per game SMU accumulates rank 117th in college basketball, 4.1 more than the 30.7 its opponents collect.

SMU makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (211th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

SMU wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.6 (163rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

