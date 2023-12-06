Wednesday's contest at Desert Financial Arena has the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) taking on the SMU Mustangs (6-3) at 10:00 PM ET (on December 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-67 win for Arizona State, so expect a tight matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Arizona State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 68, SMU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-0.3)

Arizona State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

Arizona State's record against the spread this season is 3-4-0, while SMU's is 3-5-0. The Sun Devils have hit the over in two games, while Mustangs games have gone over one time.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils are outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game with a +13 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.3 points per game (312th in college basketball) and allow 65.4 per outing (66th in college basketball).

Arizona State grabs 33.7 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) while conceding 39.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.2 boards per game.

Arizona State makes 5.6 three-pointers per game (316th in college basketball) at a 28.5% rate (324th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 27.0% from deep.

The Sun Devils' 84.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 335th in college basketball, and the 81.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 38th in college basketball.

Arizona State has won the turnover battle by 3.6 turnovers per game, committing 10.7 (94th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (67th in college basketball).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.4 points per game (196th in college basketball) while allowing 62.0 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

SMU records 34.8 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) while allowing 30.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

SMU makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (141st in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc.

SMU has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (163rd in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than the 13.2 it forces (109th in college basketball).

