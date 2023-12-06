Wednesday's contest between the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) and SMU Mustangs (6-3) at Desert Financial Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Arizona State coming out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Arizona State vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 68, SMU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-0.3)

Arizona State (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

Arizona State has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to SMU, who is 3-5-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Sun Devils are 2-5-0 and the Mustangs are 1-7-0.

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils have a +13 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 67.3 points per game to rank 312th in college basketball and are giving up 65.4 per outing to rank 66th in college basketball.

Arizona State records 33.7 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) while conceding 39.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.2 boards per game.

Arizona State makes 1.5 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.6 (316th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

The Sun Devils rank 335th in college basketball with 84.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 38th in college basketball defensively with 81.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arizona State has won the turnover battle by 3.6 turnovers per game, committing 10.7 (94th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (67th in college basketball).

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (posting 74.4 points per game, 196th in college basketball, and conceding 62.0 per outing, 22nd in college basketball) and have a +112 scoring differential.

The 34.8 rebounds per game SMU accumulates rank 117th in the country, 4.1 more than the 30.7 its opponents grab.

SMU knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (141st in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc.

SMU wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 11.6 (163rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

